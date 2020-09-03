Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.