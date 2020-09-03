Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Ambarella stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

