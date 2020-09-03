Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.