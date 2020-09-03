American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,617 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after buying an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,096,000 after buying an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

