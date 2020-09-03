American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

NYSE:DAR opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

