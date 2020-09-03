American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of GM opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

