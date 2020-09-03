American International Group Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of ONE Gas worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 345.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 47.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

