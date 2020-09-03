American International Group Inc. Sells 3,337 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 331,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $176.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

