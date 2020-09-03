American International Group Inc. Sells 4,616 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boston Beer worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,371 shares of company stock worth $56,525,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $855.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $800.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.34. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $897.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.43.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

