American International Group Inc. Sells 7,634 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

