Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 29,900 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $423,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

