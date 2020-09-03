Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Jay Barth Sells 28,750 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Jay Barth sold 28,750 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $423,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Barth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $451,500.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Jay Barth sold 44,447 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $707,596.24.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $25,646.88.

Shares of FOLD opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $635,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,248,000 after acquiring an additional 382,909 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

