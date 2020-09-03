Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Cap of $217.49 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00008827 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $217.49 million and approximately $69.39 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 495,433,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,503,330 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

