ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUKUF shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of AUKUF opened at $18.02 on Thursday. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

