Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.24). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of FTAI opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington State Investment Board bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 293,609 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.