Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

