Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

WING opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 166.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

