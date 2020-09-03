Analysts Offer Predictions for Acutus Medical’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acutus Medical in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

