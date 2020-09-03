Analysts Set American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of AFIN opened at $6.95 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Finance Trust by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

