Analyzing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Bank of Nova Scotia (OTCMKTS:BNS)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 21.50% N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 15.72% 11.11% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.59 $5.02 million N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia $35.10 billion 1.48 $6.31 billion $5.37 7.98

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commercial National Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 1 6 4 0 2.27

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $64.78, indicating a potential upside of 51.24%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

