Analyzing ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & Response Genetics (NASDAQ:RGDXQ)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Response Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -11.75% -5.89% -4.30% Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and Response Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million 2.79 -$1.30 million ($0.19) -27.89 Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Response Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmuCell.

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Response Genetics has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImmuCell and Response Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmuCell currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.15%. Given ImmuCell’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Response Genetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

