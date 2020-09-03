Appulse (CVE:APL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.33

Appulse Corp. (CVE:APL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 13266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.75.

Appulse Company Profile (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It also offers maintenance services, and consulting and design advice to industries; and machining services for equipment repairs, as well as manufactures parts.

