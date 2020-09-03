Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 31,887 Shares

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 31,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,297,482.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 24,977 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,014,066.20.

On Monday, August 10th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,366 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $1,257,152.40.

On Friday, August 7th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 400 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $16,404.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,193,776.22.

On Friday, July 31st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $25,492.74.

On Wednesday, July 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 33,497 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $1,352,273.89.

On Monday, July 27th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 6,515 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $256,691.00.

On Friday, July 24th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 102,384 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $3,999,119.04.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,848 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $75,823.44.

On Monday, July 20th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,375 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,194,246.25.

Ares Management stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 60,169 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $1,459,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

