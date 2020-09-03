Argentum (ARG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.