ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

