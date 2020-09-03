At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III Sells 20,877 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $17.26 on Thursday. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 153,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.