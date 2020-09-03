At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz Sells 35,000 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

