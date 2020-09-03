Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $12.00. Athenex shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 31,441 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Athenex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

