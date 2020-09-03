Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $52,763,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 582,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

ALV opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

