Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$1.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

