AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

