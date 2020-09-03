Avis Budget Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 140,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,816,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 949,056 shares of company stock worth $31,099,508. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,951,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,413,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,251,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

