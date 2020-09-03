Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

AXLA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

AXLA opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

