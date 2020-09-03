Baader Bank Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.26 ($75.61).

ZAL stock opened at €77.00 ($90.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.05. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

