Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,117 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Planet Fitness worth $82,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

PLNT opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

