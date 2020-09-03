Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 41,028 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $88,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

