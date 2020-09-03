Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,593,887 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Vistra Energy worth $81,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

