Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 275,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $78,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 83.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 348.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 162.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

