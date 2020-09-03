Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,933,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Mylan worth $79,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mylan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mylan by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 88,380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mylan by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 728,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mylan by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

