Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.15% of Cloudera worth $80,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudera by 254.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cloudera by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cloudera by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

