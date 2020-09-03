Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $81,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Also, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.