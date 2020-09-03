Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 337,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of United Continental worth $83,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Continental by 16.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,234,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 172,254 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 1,349.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Continental by 4.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

UAL stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

