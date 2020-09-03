Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.25 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $78,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

