Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.91 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Citizens Financial Group worth $80,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CFG stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

