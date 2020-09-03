Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Mercadolibre worth $85,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,195.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,270.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $820.77.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

