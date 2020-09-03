Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.40 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Ulta Beauty worth $90,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Insiders sold 4,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,780 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.66 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average of $216.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

