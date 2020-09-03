Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 327,311 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $84,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40,884.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,723,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of JNK opened at $106.01 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

