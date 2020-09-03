Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $77,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

