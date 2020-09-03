Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $78,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 43.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,123.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 182,532 shares in the last quarter.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $191.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $194.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

