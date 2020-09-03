Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $88,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

